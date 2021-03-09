Letter: Allow the Broadway Market to showcase all its splendor

The Buffalo Broadway Market needs the chance to survive in all of its historic grandeur. To attempt to disassemble the market by disregarding its heritage would deliver an empurpled, disfiguring contusion to the history of Poles in Buffalo, I feel. The Broadway Market is also in need of an inoculation, one to help celebrate community.

The present multicultural, formerly Polish and German neighborhood has already made the decision for the future of this East Side treasure. My family’s produce business on the market reaches back to the 1930s. I admit, our family relocated to the flourishing suburbs from the renowned Clark and Kent corner. My business, however, has continued to utilize Camellia’s as a source of our handsome meat products for years.

As much as my beginnings are heavily cemented to Polonia, there are new kids on the block now who also deserve the opportunity to showcase their wares and worldly culinary expertise.

An architecturally sketched, internationally themed marketplace does not exclude the Polish, it enriches them. I would not dismiss any designs for a broad, culturally focused market at 999 Broadway or the Central Terminal as well. Both sites need to embrace change and move forward with an exciting and contemporary point of view, soon.