Letter: Allow teacher to educate children on white privilege

I’m an Italian-American whose grandparents emigrated from Sicily. A college-educated Social Studies teacher, I’m the product of white privilege.

Unlike what Orchard Park parent Robert Dinero would have you believe, I feel no guilt “of being white,” of prospering from my privilege. What I do feel is a deep sadness that my Black brethren had no chance at the education I received in the 1940s and 1950s.

My mother wanted more for her three children, so she chose the path of education. Admiring the Jewish people’s emphasis on it, she moved us to a Jewish-Italian neighborhood in North Buffalo in the late 1940s. My Jewish friends were strivers working hard in school, so I did the same. The other Italian boys followed suit, becoming a lawyer, a banker, a federal district judge.

We all were products of white privilege. No Black family could move to North Buffalo in the 1940s and 1950s, no matter how respectable, how academically gifted their children.

We Italian children were smart enough, but none of us were gifted. What we were was white, so attended top-notch schools.