Letter: Allow physician assistants to continue providing care

The health care industry is made up of licensed clinicians in every specialty and setting. We are trusted and rigorously educated to ensure patients are comfortable and confident in our diagnoses and treatment plans. This trust is not merely given but earned and physician assistants understand the role of working towards this endeavor. It is a great feat to establish a team that can be reliant on professionals of all health levels, but our government can also help make this feat an undeniable reality. It is vital that our communities experience a medical visit with confidence in whoever stands before them. PAs are highly regarded in the health industry and should be represented in such a way that gives us autonomy to administer high-quality care to those that need it the most.