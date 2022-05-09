Letter: Allow physician assistants to continue providing care

The health care industry is made up of licensed clinicians in every specialty and setting. We are trusted and rigorously educated to ensure patients are comfortable and confident in our diagnoses and treatment plans. This trust is not merely given but earned and physician assistants understand the role of working towards this endeavor. It is a great feat to establish a team that can be reliant on professionals of all health levels, but our government can also help make this feat an undeniable reality. It is vital that our communities experience a medical visit with confidence in whoever stands before them. PAs are highly regarded in the health industry and should be represented in such a way that gives us autonomy to administer high-quality care to those that need it the most.
Now is not the time to go backwards and limit access to care. The executive order, issued during Covid-19 and still in effect, has allowed PAs to increase health care access and equality for New Yorkers at a time when our health care system was in crisis and the workforce was depleted. By allowing PAs to practice at the top of our education, experience, and training, we will be giving support to a comprehensive health care system that is flexible to the needs of our communities. This has been the mode of operation for over two years and its constant presence should be encouraged.
People are also reading…
Madeline Robinson, PA-C
Buffalo