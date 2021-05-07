 Skip to main content
Letter: Allow people to live free by not getting the vaccine
Our bodies our choice. In response to the writer from Buffalo who says require all people to get vaccinated to get amenities, whether you get the vaccine or not there are privacy laws on the books. To simplify it, it means it’s not your business what another person’s medical file says. Again, this is not a debate to vaccine or not to vaccine it’s medical privacy, and don’t get in a false belief that if everyone is vaccinated the virus wont spread because it still will. So keep your medical history to yourself and let people live free.

Greg Cerne

North Collins

