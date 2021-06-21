Letter: Allen should set an example by getting a Covid vaccine

When I was a kid, our heroes were our dads and uncles. Some call them the “Greatest Generation.” When they came back from the war, some were crippled. Most all had PTSD. Some never made it back. They all earned our respect.

In that era even some movie stars and sports figures went off to war. None of them complained and when they came back they earned our respect as well. We revered and listened to men like Jimmy Stewart and Ted Williams.

Its sad today that our youth think sports figures are “heroes” as well. When one of them says something on the 6 p.m. news, their words are taken as gospel.

Taking a vaccine, or not, is nobody’s business. But when all of the medical professionals say we should take the shot, maybe we should all listen.

If you are making a $40 million salary, maybe it is everyone’s business. After all, the taxpayers and fans are the ones footing the bill. It’s hard enough to get regular people to comply with the needed vaccinations. When a “hero” says he’s not going to say whether he’s vaccinated, it just sends a bad example to all of today’s youth.

Take the shot or shut up. Being vocal about it makes it everyone’s business.

Jim Seufert

Wheatfield