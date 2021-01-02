Letter: Allen should join his fans by making a large donation

What better evidence could there be of how much the people of Buffalo and Western New York love their football team than the incredible display of generosity shown by the donation of over $1 million to establish a fund at Oshei Children’s hospital in honor of the grandmother of our quarterback, Josh Allen.

Most Western New Yorkers have never met Allen, let alone ever heard his grandmother’s name, but that didn’t stop these great and generous fans from digging deep to come up with the $17 they contributed to match the quarterback’s number.

We’re all proud of our team and the great season Allen is having, and we’ve read that he and his family have been amazed at the generosity of the fans in the city he represents.

As remarkable as it is that enough people would give $17 from an average annual income of a little over $20,000 which is what Buffalo residents make, imagine how amazing it would be if #17 contributed the same percentage of his $5.3 million average annual income to Oshei or, in some way, matched the generosity of his fans? Then he might truly understand what it means to be a part of The City of Good Neighbors!

Thomas M. Ansuini, Esq.

Hamburg