Letter: Allen’s quarterbacking skill clears any doubt
3. Bills QB Josh Allen (last week: No. 3)

2020 stats: 69.1% comp., 7.9 yards/attempt, 34 TD passes, 9 INTs, 418 rushing yards, 8 TDs (entering Monday: 7.55 ANY/A, 0.269 EPA/play, +5.9% CPOE)

Move over, Jim Kelly. With four touchdown passes in a 38-9 rout of the Patriots on Monday night, Allen set the franchise record for the most in a single season with 34. He toyed with New England’s defense, completing 27 of 36 passes for 320 yards and rushing for 35 yards as the Bills became the first AFC East team to sweep the Patriots since 2000 — Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach. At 12-3, Buffalo is on pace to finish with the No. 2 seed and has emerged as the toughest contender to the Chiefs in the AFC. Allen won’t win MVP this year, but he has a compelling case to be the betting favorite entering the 2021 season.

 Charles Krupa

After Jim Kelly retired from the Buffalo Bills, the late great Buffalo News sports writer Larry Felser stated on a radio show, and I’m paraphrasing, that we may never see a quarterback who plays the position for the Bills as well as Jim Kelly for the rest of our football watching lives.

That statement came true for Felser and many others over the years, including many of my friends who I grew up with. These words have haunted me and I’m sure many others who heard it over two decades ago. I believe that I can finally put that haunting statement to rest with the emergence and growth of Josh Allen as we head into the playoff season with great hope and joy.

Go, Bills!

Robert Tufte

Clarence

