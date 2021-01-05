Letter: Allen’s quarterbacking skill clears any doubt

After Jim Kelly retired from the Buffalo Bills, the late great Buffalo News sports writer Larry Felser stated on a radio show, and I’m paraphrasing, that we may never see a quarterback who plays the position for the Bills as well as Jim Kelly for the rest of our football watching lives.

That statement came true for Felser and many others over the years, including many of my friends who I grew up with. These words have haunted me and I’m sure many others who heard it over two decades ago. I believe that I can finally put that haunting statement to rest with the emergence and growth of Josh Allen as we head into the playoff season with great hope and joy.