Letter: Allen’s deal does not quell stadium concerns

Talk about a bargaining chip! The recent signing of Josh Allen to what amounts to eight more years with the Bills is certainly a “feather” in the negotiation cap for the Pegulas as stadium talks progress.

Prospective long term stability on the field concerning Allen, barring injury, has to influence public opinion whether to lay out the cash or not for what would amount to a substantial cost to the county and the state.

Few things matter more to a lot of people in this area than the success of their sports teams … right or wrong as it may be. Having Allen “wrapped up” for a while won’t change that philosophy in the least.

Dale Slisz

Williamsville