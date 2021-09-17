Letter: Allen needs to focus on football, not money

The road to Canton is littered with quarterbacks who were very good but not great. The Bills quarterback who lined up across from the Steelers in the home opener was not the Bills quarterback we watched mature over the past three seasons despite wearing the same number 17. Understandably one lackluster game does not a season or a career make and it may just be an aberration. But now that he got his big payday, perhaps it’s time Josh Allen started to focus more on football and less on selling cars.