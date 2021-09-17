 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Allen needs to focus on football, not money
0 comments

Letter: Allen needs to focus on football, not money

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The road to Canton is littered with quarterbacks who were very good but not great. The Bills quarterback who lined up across from the Steelers in the home opener was not the Bills quarterback we watched mature over the past three seasons despite wearing the same number 17. Understandably one lackluster game does not a season or a career make and it may just be an aberration. But now that he got his big payday, perhaps it’s time Josh Allen started to focus more on football and less on selling cars.

Mike Martin

Wheatfield

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News