 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Allen might want to avoid copying Fitzpatrick’s mistake
0 comments

Letter: Allen might want to avoid copying Fitzpatrick’s mistake

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I know many people feel that Josh Allen’s vaccine status is none of our business. But the Miami Dolphins had a good thing going last year, and with one game left, were on the eve of making the playoffs. All they had to do was beat a Buffalo Bills team that had nothing to play for and would likely rest starters at the first sign of trouble. Then, on the eve of that game, The Dolphins quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick – caught himself a case of the Covid. I don’t know how he caught it, that’s none of my business, but catch it he did. And so, even with the league’s number one scoring defense, and a capable number two quarterback, the Dolphins got smoked 56-26. It sure looked to me like Miami was suffering from a serious moral let down, sulking from the result of a lack of preparation, of a failure of leadership from Fitzpatrick. I would hate to see this happen to Josh Allen.

But other than that, it is, indeed, none of my business.

Mark Russell

Appleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News