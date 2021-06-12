Letter: Allen might want to avoid copying Fitzpatrick’s mistake

I know many people feel that Josh Allen’s vaccine status is none of our business. But the Miami Dolphins had a good thing going last year, and with one game left, were on the eve of making the playoffs. All they had to do was beat a Buffalo Bills team that had nothing to play for and would likely rest starters at the first sign of trouble. Then, on the eve of that game, The Dolphins quarterback – Ryan Fitzpatrick – caught himself a case of the Covid. I don’t know how he caught it, that’s none of my business, but catch it he did. And so, even with the league’s number one scoring defense, and a capable number two quarterback, the Dolphins got smoked 56-26. It sure looked to me like Miami was suffering from a serious moral let down, sulking from the result of a lack of preparation, of a failure of leadership from Fitzpatrick. I would hate to see this happen to Josh Allen.