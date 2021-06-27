Letter: Allen, Beasley must both get vaccinated for society

I saw Josh Allen in an interview say that he wants to be the best player and teammate he can be. I think that means that he has to get vaccinated. What he and teammate Cole Beasley don’t get is that it’s not about them. Sure, they are young, super healthy athletes who could probably beat Covid-19. But this is about stopping the spread of an infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide. If one or both players get even exposed, it could negatively affect the Bills season. So guys, think how you would feel if you spread it to a teammate or a family member. Get vaccinated.