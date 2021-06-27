 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Allen, Beasley must both get vaccinated for society
0 comments

Letter: Allen, Beasley must both get vaccinated for society

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I saw Josh Allen in an interview say that he wants to be the best player and teammate he can be. I think that means that he has to get vaccinated. What he and teammate Cole Beasley don’t get is that it’s not about them. Sure, they are young, super healthy athletes who could probably beat Covid-19. But this is about stopping the spread of an infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans and millions worldwide. If one or both players get even exposed, it could negatively affect the Bills season. So guys, think how you would feel if you spread it to a teammate or a family member. Get vaccinated.

Steve Clancy

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News