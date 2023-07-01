My husband and I have always paid attention to the news — global, national, and local. Immersing ourselves in coffee and The Buffalo News for an hour or so each morning, we give mutual thanks for our retirement status. On Thursday, June 22, my husband Dave greeted me over the stairwell, “Is there anything good in the news today?” I had tears streaming down my cheeks as I responded: “None but the editorial.”

From local to national to international, the news all made me ashamed. First, our city school principal, teachers and counselors were unable to prevent the suicide of a twelve year-old Puerto Rican boy whose grandparents were rearing and treasuring him. They went to the school to report on his interaction with classmates, who were ganging up on him with no provocation. Not only were principal and teachers ineffective at protecting this young lad, but they removed the helpful aides from the lunchroom, a scene vulnerable to misbehavior. The treasured and much-loved lad died by suicide in the stricken grandparents’ bathroom. Buffalo Public Schools — where my three sons received constant praise when merited and intervention when needed through running dialogue between their parents and their teachers. Shame on our city — shame on our City of Good Neighbors, my home since 1978.

And shame on our country, The United States of America. The same newspaper of the morning reported a leader at the national level being accosted by his fellow colleagues. He was physically accompanied to the “Well,” the Speaker’s stand. “You honor me with your enmity,” California Representative Adam Schiff declared. “Return good for evil” is the Biblical mandate portrayed valiantly by Adam Schiff with words, conviction and behavior.

I am ashamed to be a United States citizen, I declare through tears to my husband, himself a Viet Nam war veteran. I, who proudly taught both Global and United States History in our fair city’s private and public schools, am aware of our country’s continuing betrayal of our Constitution. I once was proud to play my violin as I accompanied my students’ voices, “This Land is Your Land, This Land is My Land.” I simply can’t sing or play that song anymore. Sorry, dear Woody Guthrie.

Gretchen Meister Brand (aka Nichols)

Buffalo