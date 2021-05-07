Letter: All of society suffers when people refuse to get vaccinated

To vaccinate or not? It’s your choice.

I respect the rights of people who decline to be vaccinated. However, their decision affects the lives of those who are vaccinated. Covid-19 restrictions will stay in place until New York State decides a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated. This is directly related to the number of people who are vaccinated or have had the disease.

The relaxation of rules starting May 19 is not enough, nor is the incentive to get a vaccine. The incentive should be if you don’t get a vaccine, you’re going to get Covid.

At this point, vaccines are readily available to everyone. For the rest, they accept the risks associated with Covid-19. There is the old adage, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.”

My reason for writing this is personal. My mother is in a nursing home and my visitation appointment was cancelled because a staff member contracted Covid-19. This has happened several times in the past year. Why? Because some staff members choose not to be vaccinated. That is their choice, but why do my mother and myself have to suffer the consequences. My mother and I are both fully vaccinated and would be able to safely visit, if not for New York State mandates.

It is time to end those mandates.