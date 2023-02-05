A recent My View piece really hit a nerve. I identified so strongly with the writer. I also grew up watching my mother’s daily ritual with print media. The tradition is one I’ve continued since coming to Buffalo over 50 years ago.

Nothing compares to the feel of newsprint, the rustle of the pages and the convenience of having the world at our fingertips with that first cup of coffee.

It’s not hyperbole to say my physical and mental well being are directly impacted by the solace of such an important routine. There may not be that many of us left anymore, but we are all grateful. Thanks for putting it so well, Diane!

Ann Lupo

Buffalo