Letter: All hands on deck to tamp down chaos
Letter: All hands on deck to tamp down chaos

National leaders, elected officials of both parties, have failed us. Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country. We the People must unite. We are more alike than different. Democracy allows for policy differences. We should be able to discuss policy differences and understand other people’s views. We can do this in a civil and lawful way. We have behaved that way in the past.

The Jan. 6 Capitol Building riot and destruction did not have to happen. Prior to Jan. 6, Capitol Police requested a more robust security presence. National security advisors had already warned that home grown terrorists were the largest national security threat. Who on Capitol Hill were responsible for minimal security decisions, and why? Congress should be held accountable.

I wish Democratic leaders were capable of bringing people together. President-elect Joe Biden’s words have sometimes been divisive while he preached unity. Sen. Charles Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi continue partisan wars. Let’s be clear, President Trump is a seriously flawed man. But note, in 2020, Trump garnered the second most votes in any presidential election. Many of those voters have been and still are fed up with “politicians” and partisan wars. I and others observed Trump’s behavior worsen following his October Covid-19. His rhetoric fueled the Capitol barrage. What is an appropriate end game?

We should demand officials and media find out and report to us all relevant facts regarding the Capitol Building barrage and conditions leading to Jan. 6. They need to dial down shouting and minimize opinion messaging. We need to talk to each other to generate acceptable solutions to our country’s problems. It’s more complicated than it looks.

Lynda Stephens

Buffalo

