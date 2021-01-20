Letter: All hands on deck to tamp down chaos

National leaders, elected officials of both parties, have failed us. Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country. We the People must unite. We are more alike than different. Democracy allows for policy differences. We should be able to discuss policy differences and understand other people’s views. We can do this in a civil and lawful way. We have behaved that way in the past.

The Jan. 6 Capitol Building riot and destruction did not have to happen. Prior to Jan. 6, Capitol Police requested a more robust security presence. National security advisors had already warned that home grown terrorists were the largest national security threat. Who on Capitol Hill were responsible for minimal security decisions, and why? Congress should be held accountable.