Regarding the Aug. 27th editorial “Albany? Why, it's hardly corrupt at all anymore,” the editorial raises an interesting question as to the cause of this general respite from corruption. Perhaps part of the answer rests with The Museum of Political Corruption, which is based in Albany and was founded during the Silver and Skelos era. As much as we would love to take full credit for this apparent decline, there are certainly numerous factors. We would also love to believe there is no more need for our museum, but we all understand that corruption is cyclical, and therefore we must remain vigilant. Indeed, the MPC stands as a repository of cautionary tales as well as a constant presence even when scandalous headlines fade.