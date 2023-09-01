Regarding the Aug. 27th editorial “Albany? Why, it's hardly corrupt at all anymore,” the editorial raises an interesting question as to the cause of this general respite from corruption. Perhaps part of the answer rests with The Museum of Political Corruption, which is based in Albany and was founded during the Silver and Skelos era. As much as we would love to take full credit for this apparent decline, there are certainly numerous factors. We would also love to believe there is no more need for our museum, but we all understand that corruption is cyclical, and therefore we must remain vigilant. Indeed, the MPC stands as a repository of cautionary tales as well as a constant presence even when scandalous headlines fade.
People are also reading…
Corruption is as much about ethics and culture as it is about lawbreaking. To foster a culture where ethical values are prioritized and are habitually practiced takes time and reinforcement. Albany isn’t an island, and we sadly see ethical mores under severe strain nationally. While today’s news of “no news” is promising, we believe it’s not enough to merely quell corruption in Albany. Albany needs to be a leader in ethical governance for the state and the country. Leadership comes from a clear understanding of the past.
Bruce Roter
Founder and President
Museum of Political Corruption
Center for Ethical Governance
Albany