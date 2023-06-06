Our legislators have made major progress toward climate action this session (“Legislating livability,” May 30), but there are two additional crucial actions they need to take before going home besides the Superfund and plastics bills’ passage mentioned: The Just Energy Transition Act and the NY HEAT (Home Affordable Energy Transition) Act. The Just Energy Transition Act would start an actual planning and procurement process to replace dirty fossil fuel plants with clean energy. It’s down to the wire, and without it, a meaningful gas transition is impossible. Key players are Assembly members Anna Kelles and Didi Barrett, from Ithaca and Wappingers/Poughkeepsie respectively. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie must get it on the table in the Assembly’s few remaining days. The NY HEAT Act is essential to reducing both heat-trapping emissions and ballooning utility bills. It would redirect $150 billion in funding from building yet more unnecessary pipelines toward safer, cheaper non-pipe clean energy solutions for neighborhoods. Critically, the NY HEAT Act would remove the 100-foot rule, which sticks New Yorkers with the bill for gas hook-ups in new buildings, which would total $1 billion over the next five years.