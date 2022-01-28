 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Albany could take a page from how the Swiss operate
0 comments

Letter: Albany could take a page from how the Swiss operate

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Switzerland is one of the wealthiest nations in the world per capita. Historically, meetings among Swiss regional representatives rotated between cities. As of 2022, business in New York has moved to work-from-home with virtual meetings, localities have begun challenging state mandates in favor of actions that reflect the choice of local citizens, less travel is greener, and the progressive Empire State has outgrown a need for the physical seat of government in Albany, and all of the associated overhead.

Michael Santa Maria

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News