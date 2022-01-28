Letter: Albany could take a page from how the Swiss operate

Switzerland is one of the wealthiest nations in the world per capita. Historically, meetings among Swiss regional representatives rotated between cities. As of 2022, business in New York has moved to work-from-home with virtual meetings, localities have begun challenging state mandates in favor of actions that reflect the choice of local citizens, less travel is greener, and the progressive Empire State has outgrown a need for the physical seat of government in Albany, and all of the associated overhead.