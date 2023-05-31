Next month thousands of people will flock to the AKG Art Museum to experience its new $195 million renovation, a project led by AKG Board Member, Michael Joseph – the same Michael Joseph who owns senior housing development company, Clover Group. However, AKG and Joseph have a serious dilemma.

Last year, Clover paid $7.1 million to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought by a coalition of fair housing organizations in six states. And just this month, news broke on a new lawsuit involving top Clover executives caught red-handed in explosive audio recordings perpetrating acts of race-based housing discrimination. These executives are heard using the word “Canadians” to refer to Black people while discussing Clover’s practice of not constructing housing in “Black areas.”

These recent allegations prompted Joseph’s resignation as Board Chair for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center – which has faced discrimination suits of its own under Joseph’s leadership. However, Joseph remains a member of the AKG Board of Directors.

The racism allegations against Clover raise profound concerns about Joseph’s suitability to hold civic leadership positions, especially as Buffalo continues to heal from the racist terrorist attack of May 14, 2022, that took the lives of 10 innocent Black residents.

The AKG claims “systemic racial discrimination, bias, and prejudice need immediate, substantive action” on its website. Its own board needs to put that claim into practice and immediately remove Joseph from its ranks, especially before its June reopening.

Kathleen Mecca

Buffalo