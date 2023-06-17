In the fall of 2019, Anthony McCall’s “Dark Rooms, Solid Light” exhibition turned out the lights and emptied the galleries at the Albright-Knox. It was an impressive farewell to the past. The lights are now back on and reveal the extensive transformation that has taken place during the last three years. The new installation of the AKG Art Museum collection is arranged with remarkably subtle discernment. It leads visitors at a carefully calculated pace through the progress of modern painting from around 1750 to the present day. The splendidly refurbished historic rooms and unfamiliar new galleries constitute a high achievement of presentation, erudition and elegance.