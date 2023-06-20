America has been sick for a while. It started many years ago when some local radio stations switched from music/ sports stations to serious political talk radio stations.

I miss the days when local radio hosts like Dan Neaverth played music and made me laugh all day. As the years went by, some of those local radio stations started featuring national talk radio hosts that pushed a political agenda. This made the problem much worse. These talk radio hosts know what buttons to press to keep their angry listeners on their side.

As time went on, America was introduced to 24-hour cable tv news stations. Over the years, they, too, became politically charged. Many of the cable news stations feature radical hosts selling politically charged misinformation. This is raw meat for uninformed listeners.

It's time for Americans to use common sense when listening or watching these well rehearsed circus acts. Reading newspapers and listening to music would be the first step in making America a peaceful place to live again. The listeners should go to the politicians' websites and see exactly what policies they are supporting. I think they would be surprised. America was great before these profiteers took over our airwaves.

Paul Ranallo

Amherst