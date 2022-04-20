Letter: Air Force is responsible for taking care of its own

I cried reading about the tragedy of Capt. James Klein. Can you imagine dreaming of becoming a fighter pilot with all its prestige and challenges, doing everything right to achieve your dream, then finding yourself operating a too-real-life video game instead? Rather than living the “right stuff,” you find yourself not proud, but ashamed – sitting in a dark, remote room instead of “breaking the surly bonds of earth and seeing the face of God.” Then, finding yourself responsible for killing innocents without even the rationalization of the danger of the hunt.