 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Air Force is responsible for taking care of its own

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I cried reading about the tragedy of Capt. James Klein. Can you imagine dreaming of becoming a fighter pilot with all its prestige and challenges, doing everything right to achieve your dream, then finding yourself operating a too-real-life video game instead? Rather than living the “right stuff,” you find yourself not proud, but ashamed – sitting in a dark, remote room instead of “breaking the surly bonds of earth and seeing the face of God.” Then, finding yourself responsible for killing innocents without even the rationalization of the danger of the hunt.

It seems as if there is no shame in the world anymore, but the Air Force should be very ashamed of their negligence. The opposite of care (and love) is indifference. This tragedy is the result of that indifference.

Frank Needham

Angola

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News