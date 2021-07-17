Letter: Aid to Israel benefits America in numerous ways

A recent letter writer questioned the value of American financial aid to Israel. In fact America realizes a great return on this investment. To begin, U.S. legislation requires that almost all of this aid must be spent in our country. Therefore this aid finances American jobs and businesses.

In addition, this aid helps develop innovative Israeli technologies which directly benefit our country and its people. For example, most smartphones contain Israeli developed technology, the U.S. Army protects its tanks with the Israeli Trophy anti-missile system, there are multiple Israeli medical innovations used in U.S. hospitals, and the U.S. and Israel collaborate productively in engaging mutual threats.

The United States cannot disengage from the world at large and expect no negative consequences to accrue. The lessons of history do not support isolationism as a safe approach. This is why we maintain troops in South Korea, Germany, the Southwest Pacific and a host of other places, and these investments in American security cost far more than our annual aid to Israel. Aid to our close ally Israel has been and will remain of great benefit to the United States.

Daniel Trigoboff, Ph.D

Williamsville