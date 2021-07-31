Letter: Aggravating TV commercials cut down on entertainment

When television really became popular in the 1950s, and hasn’t looked back since, wasn’t it originally meant to be a great source of home entertainment? It started with such classics like, “I Love Lucy,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” and “Dragnet.” In the 1960s, there was “Mister Ed,” “Dick Van Dyke” and “I Dream of Jeannie.” I also remember, as a kid in the 1970s, my family rushing home from shopping to watch that amazing Saturday night lineup of “All in the Family,” “Mary Tyler Moore” and “Bob Newhart.” All these fine programs were aired in their entirety with few commercial breaks. I understand that these advertisers or sponsors financially help these TV stations bring us these programs and sporting events. But since the beginning of this 21st century, advertising has gotten way out of hand and desperately needs to be regulated. I swear some of these commercial breaks, have annoyingly dragged on for five minutes or longer. Probably, like many others, I get disgusted and change to another program. Then sometimes forget what I was originally watching and miss the ending. Frustrating! One night, I was watching a classic half-hour episode of Andy Griffith on TV Land. What I noticed was that the extra five minutes was commercials and TV Land still cut out parts of the program in favor of more greedy advertising. There are other culprits.