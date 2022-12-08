Letter: Agent Orange is killing our honorable veterans

Today another friend and veteran from Seneca Street has passed from complications of Agent Orange. There are over a dozen diseases attributed to Agent Orange from service in Vietnam. As young soldiers, some of us still teenagers, we were sprayed and betrayed by our country. As teenage warriors never did we think that 40 to 50 years later we would be subjected to an early death sentence.

On the ground in Vietnam we witnessed planes flying overhead and spraying this herbicide on the jungle which would die and wilt within days. Little did we realize that this was a death sentence for us in the years to come.

Any and all Vietnam veterans that had boots on the ground should be classified as 100% disabled and be compensated by the VA as such. Because it isn’t if you will become sick and disabled, it is you will eventually become sick and die. Take care of the older veterans that have survived and pay them their well deserved disability pay while they’re still alive. Our government and the VA do what is right for all these warriors that served their country in a time of need.

Phil Ryan

Buffalo