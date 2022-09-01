Letter: Again, don’t get duped by Biden, and those far-leaning Democrats

On Aug. 30, the commander-in-chief came out with “Fund the Police.” His poll numbers and that of Democrats are in the commode and it’s 70 days to the midterms so it’s time to flip flop and be law and order tough. Don’t worry, more flip flopping on numerous issues will occur as November approaches. Next will say he is not responsible for Covid lockdowns. It is so predictable. Virginia was a wakeup for them but they ignored it until today. Beware.

As I said over a year and a half ago, he and his band of liars will say anything, do anything, promise anything to sway you. When you go to the polls, force yourself not to listen to what he is saying but by his actions and what it has done to the country since Jan. 21, 2021. You will have to dig for the truth. I hope the day comes when they will have to be held accountable for their actions. We have come a long way downhill since then. You now need fingers and toes to count the debacles and crises. Think and remember before you pull that lever.