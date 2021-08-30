Letter: Afghans must stand up like American colonists

Picture this; some 243 years ago an estimated 3% of New World, American colonists took up their guns to fight against a world powerful England. Those brave freedom fighters made way for the United States of America to becoming a formal country that most of us undyingly embrace today. Through it all our Constitution of America guarantees all of us American’s many certain inalienable rights.

Most importantly, we Americans have the right to bear arms to protect ourselves against perpetuators of evilness who would do us harm. Besides our 15 million hunters with chambers already loaded there are also another 300 million citizens who have the right to carry guns if wished. With that thought in mind we are surely the largest standing or sitting army the world has ever known.

The real shame is, that we Americans who lost a loved one or knew of someone who was killed or wounded while fighting in Afghanistan within the last 20 years or more will never know true closure. Thirty-nine million citizens of Afghanistan gave up at the commands of an estimated 80,000 armed thugs of the Taliban.