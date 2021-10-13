Letter: Afghanistan withdrawal offers important lessons

Now that our withdrawal from Afghanistan is old news, I have waited for a comprehensive analysis and answers to the debacle that ensued when we left.

Having read or heard none, I offer a humble opinion of what went wrong. First I must ask how can our nation, that spent so much in blood, treasure and time, fail to understand the nature of the Afghan people or the strength of the Taliban.

Why were our military and international intelligence capabilities so off the mark? The U.S. foreign officials and West Pointers are deemed to be the “best and the brightest.” Does this elite cadre understand the average individual in any given country?

The U.S. State Department has been categorized as pale, male and Yale. As a ROTC student I was indoctrinated with observing matters with a military mind. It is not a stretch to conclude there is little diversity in thought or perspective on most situations.

Within government, military or corporate life there is considerable pressure to conform. Don’t rock the boat if you want to climb the ladder of success. Is it that the best and brightest ascended to their status by attending the same elite schools, socializing in the same circles and sharing the same values? Do they ever take into account the beliefs of the average man or woman?