Letter: Afghanistan wartime heroes fell victim to incompetence

I am sickened to my stomach and absolutely nauseated that I (we) should witness two United States wartime defeats in a span of 46 years. I feel qualified to make my comments because I fought in Vietnam in 1969 with the 173rd Airborne Brigade and my second war in Afghanistan in 2004 as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot (I was in my mid-50s in Afghanistan). The wartime failure in Afghanistan is not a result of the American military men and women. I have witnessed and can attest first-hand to the bravery, the fighting spirit, and the high level of combat training of our military.

No, this war was lost in the Oval Offices of Presidents Obama and Biden, and on the floors of the U.S. Congress. This group of politicians did not trust the Joint Chiefs of Staff; people that are highly trained and skilled at leading and directing military operations. No, these elected officials, people without military or wartime experience (save for a few), decided they knew better how to conduct war. As a result, the hands of our fighting forces were often tied preventing them from fighting with the same ferocity as the enemy.