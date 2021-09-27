Letter: Afghanistan must endure on its own without the U.S.

Recently Taliban leaders have said that they will once again commence with executions and other forms of corporal punishment for transgressions against the Quran. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed this violent regime. And while I feel sympathy for the people of Afghanistan, I still believe that President Biden did the right thing in removing our troops from this country. Yes, the withdrawal was flawed and we sadly lost 12 good American citizens, but, in the end he did what other presidents lacked the courage to do, i.e., end a war that was always going to end in the exact same way no matter how long we stayed or how much money we spent and how many lives we lost. We should continue to support the people of Afghanistan in other ways, but, ultimately the responsibility lies with their own citizenry to determine their destiny not the U.S.