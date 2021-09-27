 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Afghanistan must endure on its own without the U.S.
0 comments

Letter: Afghanistan must endure on its own without the U.S.

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Recently Taliban leaders have said that they will once again commence with executions and other forms of corporal punishment for transgressions against the Quran. This should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed this violent regime. And while I feel sympathy for the people of Afghanistan, I still believe that President Biden did the right thing in removing our troops from this country. Yes, the withdrawal was flawed and we sadly lost 12 good American citizens, but, in the end he did what other presidents lacked the courage to do, i.e., end a war that was always going to end in the exact same way no matter how long we stayed or how much money we spent and how many lives we lost. We should continue to support the people of Afghanistan in other ways, but, ultimately the responsibility lies with their own citizenry to determine their destiny not the U.S.

Richard Piechowicz

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News