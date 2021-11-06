Letter: Advice for supporters of Brown and Walton

Tuesday's Buffalo mayoral contest brought more passion and national interest to the area than any other local election that comes to mind. Living in Clarence, I was unable to vote in the election. I strongly supported one of the candidates but it is immaterial which candidate that was.

My concern is what will happen once the results of the election are finalized. Specifically:

Supporters of Byron Brown: Assuming your candidate has won, recognize that there was a groundswell of support for change in Buffalo. Acknowledge the opposition and be sure to include and appreciate dissenting points of view.

Supporters of India Walton: Assuming your candidate has lost, accept defeat graciously and work within the system to continue to push for your candidate’s philosophy and ideals. Recognize that the next four years can be used to positively affect change. Don’t embarrass your candidate by baseless claims of fraud or inaccurate biases in the process.

We’ve seen enough sore losers lately in this country.

Joel Weiss

Clarence