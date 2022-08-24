Letter: Adults must provide good examples for kids to follow

I am a mental health professional and have seen an increase in anxiety and depression among children. I often think to myself “why is this happening.” After contemplation I strongly believe it is the divide in our country. People no longer listen to each other or attempt to see the other person’s point of view. They are quick to judge and defend their position, resulting in conflicts.

Children unfortunately do not have the emotional regulation or coping skills to manage these conflicts. This is resulting in social isolation, minimal social skills and reduction on social development. As adults and parents, it is our responsibility to teach our children to respect and love each other.

Children model our behavior and when they observe us judging another person, speaking negatively about other’s opinion, and arguing political points it results in increased mental illness symptoms.

As adults, when we are frustrated with another, think to yourself “it is not about me, it is about the next generation.” This will give you a pause and allow for you to demonstrate a proper conflict resolution. This will pay dividends in the future and allow for our country to start mending.

Amy P. Pfeffer

Orchard Park