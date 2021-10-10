Letter: Adults could learn from children on masks

On a recent trip to the Southtowns I noticed a sign, “Unmask Our Children.” The implication of course is that requiring children over two, who can, to wear masks is some kind of burden or punishment. Some weeks back I noticed a woman in the supermarket with a toddler in her cart, both masked up. I inquired of the woman, “how is she coping with the mask?” The woman chuckled and commented that on getting ready to leave the house her daughter reminds her, “… don’t forget your mask mommy.”