Letter: Administration inconsistent on subsidy 'fairness'

An article on flood insurance by Christopher Flavelle of the New York Times indicates that the Biden administration’s intention is “forcing” Americans to pay something closer to the real cost of their flood risk, claiming that waterfront residents are subsidized by other insurance premium payers elsewhere in the country. “Federal officials say the goal is fairness.”

This is the opposite of the administration’s position on the state and local tax deduction controversy where the residents of low-tax states were for decades subsidizing the wealthy homeowners in high-tax states. A deduction capped at $10,000 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and a cap which this same “fairness” administration wishes to eliminate to benefit their wealthy supporters, many of whom live in the very same waterfront homes.

Seems confusing to me. Recently, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress which boldly stated “Tax the Rich.” Probably confusing to her, too. She won’t know which rich she is supposed to tax.

Mark Hoffman

Amherst