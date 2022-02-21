Letter: ADM Milling president offers poor justification

I find the arguments for tearing down the Great Northern grain elevator, presented in the Feb. 15 Another Voice by Tedd Kruse, the president of ADM Milling, self-serving and unconvincing. If Kruse were so concerned about the safety of his employees, why has he failed for 30 years to provide the normal maintenance of the structure that could have easily protected his workers from flying bits of brick and tin. Rather he has deliberately neglected the building in hopes, presumably, that such events would trigger a demolition order. In fact, according to the testimony of many independent experts, the building is structurally sound and could easily be repaired and restored.