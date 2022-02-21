Letter: ADM Milling president offers poor justification

I find the arguments for tearing down the Great Northern grain elevator, presented in the Feb. 15 Another Voice by Tedd Kruse, the president of ADM Milling, self-serving and unconvincing. If Kruse were so concerned about the safety of his employees, why has he failed for 30 years to provide the normal maintenance of the structure that could have easily protected his workers from flying bits of brick and tin. Rather he has deliberately neglected the building in hopes, presumably, that such events would trigger a demolition order. In fact, according to the testimony of many independent experts, the building is structurally sound and could easily be repaired and restored.
Why are Kruse and others not willing to engage in the deeper question: is the building worth preserving? We tear down a Frank Lloyd Wright office building but invest $50 million in restoring a Frank Lloyd Wright residence that will probably attract at most 25,000 visitors a year. Some in our community, apparently, believe that the story that the Great Northern tells is worth celebrating, and they are willing to find the resources to make that happen. Our visionary developer, Douglas Jemal, has offered to start that process by purchasing the building and repairing it. Why is ADM so resistant to this alternative solution? Is a parking lot more valuable?