Since when does a so-called “citizens group” have the right to interfere with the owner of a building concerning what they wish to do with their property? Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) owns the Great Northern grain elevator and should be able to do as they please with it, that is, repair it, sell it or tear it down. The city issued a permit to raze the building, therefore providing the owner with one of the options. Keep hands off private ownership.