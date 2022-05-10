Letter: Additional dental school does not address problem

I would like to clarify some of the statements made in The Buffalo News regarding the proposed new Daemen University Shatkin College of Dentistry. According to the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute, there were 61 dentists per 100,000 population in the United States in 2020. This number is expected to increase to 67 in 2040. Currently there are 72 licensed dentists per 100,000 population in Erie County. While the Health Resources and Services Administration estimates that there is a current shortage of dentists in the United States and in New York State, there are other factors that determine whether the current and future workforce is sufficient. Similar to other health care services there is an insufficient number of dentists among disadvantaged populations and in inner city and rural areas. Opening another dental school in a smaller metropolitan area will not address this problem. There are only 70 dental schools in the United Sates currently and many large metropolitan areas and a number of states do not have one at all, so one must wonder the wisdom of opening another dental school in Western New York.