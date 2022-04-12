Letter: Adding to the ongoing topic of heat pumps, made simple

Regarding heat pumps and the recent Letter to the Editor items, it’s really not all that difficult to understand. Your kitchen refrigerator is a small heat pump. It takes heat from one place (cools) – your refrigerator box, or the 50 degrees groundwater – and moves that heat to another place: your kitchen, or a space heater. It uses a transfer fluid that changes between liquid and gas: the liquid takes on heat/boils to a gas in one place, and then the gas gives off heat/condenses back to a liquid in another place. This heat-carrying fluid is “pumped” from place to place by a motor-driven compressor. It’s really fairly simple, even beautiful. It’s thermodynamics, and you’re smarter than you thought you were.