Letter: Add Briscoe’s name to Bills Wall of Fame

Sadly, one of my favorite all-time Buffalo Bills players, wide receiver Marlin Briscoe, passed away at the age of 76 on June 27. Although he wished to become an NFL quarterback, he was switched to wide receiver after being traded to the Bills in 1969, and had three outstanding seasons here from 1969 to 1971, leading the Bills in touchdown catches each of those three seasons, as well as in receptions for two of them; in fact, he was selected to the All-Pro team in 1970. Briscoe’s nickname was one of the greatest in all of sports – “Marlin the Magician,” as he had an uncanny ability to make defensive backs disappear while running his routes.

To display my fondness for Marlin, I selected his number (#86) as my jersey number for my senior season of football at Lancaster High School in 1973. Although Legendary Coach Joe Foyle switched me from wide receiver to cornerback before the season began, I still proudly carried the “Magic” of that number, probably being the only cornerback in Western New York wearing a wide receiver’s number. There was no way I was going to unseat our all-star split end, Eddie Buccella, but I was honored to play in the secondary opposite another all-star, CB Scott Townsend.

“The Magic of Marlin” carried our team to an undefeated record of 8-0 and a final ranking of No. 3 in the state. (There were no playoffs in those days, but only a sportswriters’ poll). The two teams ahead of us were Vestal from the Binghamton-area and Canisius High. Previously, I have touted for former Bills CB George “Butch” Byrd’s name and number to be placed on the Bills Wall of Fame; however, would it be possible to have Marlin “The Magician” Briscoe’s name and number on the wall as well? These two are undoubtedly most qualified and worthy to be the next honorees on the wall, as it has been five years since the last member of the Bills to be so honored (Cookie Gilchrist in 2017.)

Jim Antes

Cheektowaga