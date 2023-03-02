I was extremely saddened by the Feb. 18 Buffalo News article concerning the 36 actresses who intended to spend hours reading from “The Handmaid’s Tale” to benefit the cause of “abortion rights” for women. I wonder if any of these actresses ever considered the rights of the unborn female child, or the undeniable fact millions of women in the United States and around the world are adamantly opposed to abortion because they believe it entails the murder of an unborn baby?

These actresses’ time might be better spent reading modern scientific evidence that clearly establishes the fact that the developing unborn child in the mother’s womb is a separate entity with their own separate DNA, blood type and organs. They might also be shocked if they read the numerous books and articles from former pro-abortion/pro-choice physicians and abortion clinic workers who came to the ultimate realization that when it comes to abortion, the so-called “reproductive right” really revolves around the “choice” of destroying an innocent unborn child.

I know some reading my above comments will contest that men should not be allowed to voice their pro-life position, but I would refer to a quote found in a book titled: Speaking for the Unborn. “Abortion is a human issue, not a gender issue. Reason, logic, facts and compassion have no anatomy. Whether men or women support these views is no more relevant than whether supported by blacks or whites. To believe otherwise is simply bigotry and sexism. You didn’t have to be black to oppose slavery or a Jew to oppose Nazis.”

Instead of killing unborn children – can’t we all come together and agree we need to do a significantly better job in supporting both mothers and their children before and after birth?

Michael Hartman

Lancaster