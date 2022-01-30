Letter: Act immediately to save historic grain elevator

Great Northern. For over a month now we have heard discussions on both sides, demo/no demo. Almost instinctively people are interested in history, so why in the world would we allow the only remaining box style grain elevator in the United States to fall to the wrecking ball? Tourism should be one of Buffalo’s greatest attractions for people all over the world. My team and I have restored many of Buffalo’s historic buildings and homes over the past 40-plus years, many of which were declared as unfixable. King Urban Life Center, the Botanical Gardens Main Dome, Hayes Hall (two phases) and on and on. Had Archer Daniels Midland acted responsibly and completed basic repairs over the past 30 years, we would not be having these discussions and be spending our time on more fruitful community concerns. This is an easy fix. Personally I have never understood the mindset of the demo happy people in the Buffalo area. Let’s not lose another treasure.