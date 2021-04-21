Letter: Achtyl’s missing file seems par for the course

It’s beyond belief that the file regarding former Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl has gone missing. The incompetence and willful disregard for the job he was elected to do, warrant further scrutiny to say the least. Recently, we received a request for donation by Sheriff Timothy B. Howard. It had to do with educating young deputies, as I recall. I tossed it thinking, if the sheriff is an example of the “education” he proposes, no thanks! We need someone to come in clean up the mess he’s leaving behind.