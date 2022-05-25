Letter: Accused rioter should remain content with his situation

So accused Capitol rioter Thomas Sibick has asked U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to loosen restrictions in place since being released from a Washington, D.C. jail in October 2021. Well here is a few thoughts on his pleadings. First, if Sibick doesn’t like his present arrangements with the federal court system, he could ask to go back to jail. Second, if he wants a coffee/snack before or after work he could have his parents pack him something. Third, if he wants to exercise-”go for a jog”-buy a treadmill. Problem solved. Fourth and most important, ask assaulted D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone how he feels about the lessening of restrictions on Sibick?
Tom, next time do not listen to the lies and encouragements of a sore loser masquerading as a president and you to can go about doing activities that law abiding Americans do everyday. I could continue but I am going for a run and after stopping for a coffee.
Matt Whelan
West Seneca