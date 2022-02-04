Letter: Accountability for our nation is long overdue

In their attempt to form “a more perfect union,” our Founding Fathers crafted the Constitution, the fundamental principles by which the country, the states and other local leaders would be governed. This document established a legal framework for our government to follow, and, most importantly, established responsibilities and accountability for its representatives.

Its democratic procedures – expected to be followed by all its citizens – depended upon the following tenets: A respect for the “truth” (not Donald Trump’s Big Lie). A rejection of politically motivated violence (not the Jan. 6, 2021, “insurrection” at our nation’s Capitol, carried out by domestic terrorists). A commitment to social and political equality (not the stain of slavery – still unresolved; as evidenced by Republican’s attempts to legalize “voter suppression” in over 30 states so far). And finally, a reverence for the “rule of law” (not the former president’s attempts to overturn results of a fair election, his threats to block the certification of his successor and his discussions with top legal advisors to impose martial law).