Letter: Account for biblical role in the history of slavery

Regarding Robert Poczik’s social justice piece in the Another Voice column , I think it is admirable that a group of church folks are making the effort to understand Black history. Hopefully their course of study will lead them through the biblical story of slavery, which can be the source of embarrassment for some Christians, and the cause for aggressive, yet shameful apologetics for others. If anything, what Poczik’s group will discover is that they possess a higher moral standard than is found in the Bible on the topic of enslaving people. Thankfully, there are no moral absolutes or we’d still be enslaving people in our country.

Say what you want about moral relativism, but without it we would not progress as a society, and this is just one example of why it’s a good thing. It is important that people realize that we cannot countenance using the Bible as justification for enslavement, as has been done for centuries in America. But as written, people with less moral character may still use the Bible to harm other men, women and children for any number of reasons. In the spirit of their “no blame, no hard feelings” approach to this year-long course, I hope each person involved finds a way to come to grips with biblical content that, hopefully, is in direct opposition to their morality.