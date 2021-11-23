 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Absent significant change, the world faces its demise
0 comments

Letter: Absent significant change, the world faces its demise

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A recent cartoon published in The Buffalo News shows a frog leaping out of hot water. In reference to the tale about a frog in a pot of water, the heat is turned up slowly but the frog doesn’t jump out. He acclimates to it and he’s cooked.

Years ago Rachel Carson wrote a book titled “Silent Spring.” It was a forecast of environmental disaster as we poisoned the environment. It was a book that led to the banning of DDT. That was the early 1960s when she thought that we would come to our senses and avert environmental disaster. It was a wakeup call about what we are doing to our world. Fifty-eight years later we still can’t get commitments to stop the warming of the planet. Our inaction and the rest of the world’s inability to make huge changes is already showing up with increased natural disasters.

Let’s face it, even if we and the rest of the world adhere to the goals of control of carbon dioxide and methane, it’s too late to change the damage we have done and the consequences that will follow. Bad news, like the frog, we’re cooked.

Ben Perrone

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News