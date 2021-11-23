Letter: Absent significant change, the world faces its demise

A recent cartoon published in The Buffalo News shows a frog leaping out of hot water. In reference to the tale about a frog in a pot of water, the heat is turned up slowly but the frog doesn’t jump out. He acclimates to it and he’s cooked.

Years ago Rachel Carson wrote a book titled “Silent Spring.” It was a forecast of environmental disaster as we poisoned the environment. It was a book that led to the banning of DDT. That was the early 1960s when she thought that we would come to our senses and avert environmental disaster. It was a wakeup call about what we are doing to our world. Fifty-eight years later we still can’t get commitments to stop the warming of the planet. Our inaction and the rest of the world’s inability to make huge changes is already showing up with increased natural disasters.