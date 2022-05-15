Letter: Abortions were routine in 18th century America

This is in answer to the letter of May 9 that stated “unborn babies were safer in 1776 than they are today.” That is flat out wrong. The “Founding Fathers” did not put abortion rights into the Constitution because abortions were routinely done in 18th century America as long as they were performed before “quickening,” usually 15 to 20 weeks after conception. In fact, there were no laws prohibiting abortion in the United States until into the 19th century, and when they were enacted, it was mostly as a way of preventing the deaths of women who were sometimes given poison to end their pregnancies. As time went on anti-abortion laws were instituted for several other reasons, not the least of which was as a way of increasing the number of white Protestant babies and of controlling the place of women in society. Ironically, it’s mostly poor women of color residing in the South or Midwest who will be forced to give birth when Roe v. Wade is overruled since they will most likely be unable to afford the trip to an abortion sanctuary state.