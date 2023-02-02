New York City (NYC) is leading the charge in providing abortion pills free of cost. NYC’s Mayor Eric Adams boasts that “No other city in the nation or in the world has a public health department that is providing medication abortion.” Some state Attorneys General warn pharmacies they will prosecute for distributing chemical abortion. Instead New York seems absorbed with providing abortion to-go in a brown paper bag.

Loosening abortion restrictions in New York is overkill and suspect, especially among minority communities. Frankly, it’s deadly and racist. The CEO of Greater New York’s Planned Parenthood (PP) recently claimed that free abortion pills will “reduc[e] health care disparities that systematically disadvantage black, latinx and marginalized communities.” Pro-choice special interests, beyond PP, openly admit abortion pill dispensaries “primarily target” marginalized women and girls.

But abortion rates nationwide and in New York already disproportionately impact low-come and minority communities. The overwhelming majority of abortions are experienced by marginalized women and girls. New York City is a national abortion epicenter, with more minority children aborted each year than birthed.

Marginalized and minority women and girls facing unexpected pregnancies don’t need more abortion they need increased resources, such as affordable child care and better paid parental leave, including in New York. Data reveals New York’s child care system is in a state of crisis. Despite New York’s paid parental leave policy it is shameful compared to other progressive, civilized societies.

Women and girls do not need expanded abortion access in New York and they surely don’t need potentially dangerous abortion pills handed to them for free.

Prior to the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent lessening of their Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) surrounding medication abortion, for over two decades the agency had regulations in place surrounding chemical abortion, a procedure most always deadly for unborn children and potentially dangerous for pregnant mothers themselves.

It is well documented that chemical abortion is potentially dangerous for mothers, especially for those whose pregnancies are more than nine weeks or ectopic. According to medication abortion’s prescribing information its risks include, hemorrhaging, infection, fever, incomplete abortion, on-going pregnancy and severe abdominal pain.

Passing out free abortion pills is not only destructive to unborn children, but potentially endangers the lives of their mothers. Abortion removes the “care” from health care for both mother and child.

Katheryne E. Uhl, PharmD, BS

Feminists Choosing Life of New York

Advisory Board Member

Emily Cappello, BS

Feminists Choosing Life of New York