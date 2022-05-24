Letter: Abortion is an important issue for upcoming elections

The leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade should be a wake-up call to every pro-choice individual in America. We can no longer take abortion access for granted, as right-wing politicians are now planning their aggressive attacks on a woman's right to choose. Our reproductive rights are now on the ballot every time an election is held.

One of our community's most anti-choice politicians is County Clerk Mickey Kearns, a nominal Democrat who runs on the Republican line. In the State Assembly, Kearns voted to allow employers to fire employees for getting an abortion. He also voted to deny women legal protection from criminal prosecution for seeking an abortion. Not only is he out of step with nearly every Democrat on this issue, but many Republicans as well.

Many will say that the County Clerk's Office does not make decisions regarding abortion, and it should therefore not be an issue in an election for that position. However, one of the last two Erie County Clerks is the Governor, and the other is in the House of Representatives. County Clerks are frequently elected to higher Offices, and Mickey Kearns likely has plans to do so.

Although the Erie County Republican Committee endorsed him for re-election as County Clerk, Mickey Kearns is running in the Democratic Primary. Pro-choice Democrats can send a loud message to every anti-choice politician by voting against Mickey Kearns in the Primary Election.

Deborah Cohen

Buffalo