Letter: Abbott, DeSantis take hypocritical stance

Well we’ve seen and heard Republican Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis tell and show us how much they hate illegal immigration. And while I agree we should have strong borders I also believe that Abbott, DeSantis and many Republicans are in reality pro illegal immigration. Why do I say that? Well there is plenty of evidence to come to that conclusion.

Both governors’ states are big agricultural producers yet not one of their bussing trips involved picking up any of the tens of thousands of farm workers who are undocumented immigrants working the farms in their states that have worked on those same farms year after year. They would be incredibly easy to find since they are working in the same place day after day, all day long in plain view but yet these governors have done nothing. The same situation in meat packing plants in their states. Approximately 75% of the people working in meat packing plants are undocumented immigrants, yet I haven’t seen these governors make one move on any meat packing plant in their state. Where is the press that lauds these governors for their strong stand on illegal immigration? Why aren’t they taking these governors to task for what is happening in plain sight? Will the press ask DeSantis to certify that no undocumented immigrants will rebuild Florida? The only conclusion one can come to is the GOP secretly loves illegal immigration and want it.